State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,458 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of ChemoCentryx worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $67.58 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $582,384.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

