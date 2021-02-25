State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,040 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Progress Software worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Progress Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

PRGS stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

