State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,713 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTB. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTB stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

