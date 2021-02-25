State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 48,272 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,272 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.34% of Harmonic worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harmonic by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

HLIT stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $795.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $96,919.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 59,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $474,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,898 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

