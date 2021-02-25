State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,298 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth about $854,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $91.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

