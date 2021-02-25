State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 916 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 64.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,556,000 after purchasing an additional 239,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 200.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 119.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 103.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 86,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

