State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.53 Million Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Repay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Repay by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,829,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 203,267 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Repay by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 570,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 438,605 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,689,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Repay by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

