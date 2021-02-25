State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,937 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Veoneer worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Veoneer by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.