State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,926,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

