State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 209,490 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,490 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $39,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $122.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

