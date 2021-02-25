State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 8,188 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.14% of Trane Technologies worth $47,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

Shares of TT opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $156.51.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

