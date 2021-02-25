State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 412.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,040 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 738,930 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.16% of Southwest Airlines worth $42,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.04.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

