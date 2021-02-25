State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,675 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $50,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

