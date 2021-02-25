State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,940 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of The TJX Companies worth $54,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.44, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.69.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.