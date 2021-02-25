State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 225.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,635 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Fiserv worth $41,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.07 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

