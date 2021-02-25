State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 8,677 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Accenture by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,816,000 after acquiring an additional 289,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $259.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.05 and a 200-day moving average of $242.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

