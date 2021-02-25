State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,828 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.24% of Alliant Energy worth $30,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $59.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

