State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,871 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 397,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 89,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,833,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 268,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $9,157,815 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

