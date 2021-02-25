State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105,041 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.98% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $27,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWC. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 140,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 176,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $33.67.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

