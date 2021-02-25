State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,867 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 1.37% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $44,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,127 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 749,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,223,000 after purchasing an additional 119,701 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,837,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5,715.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 666,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after buying an additional 655,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $46.46.

