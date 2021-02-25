State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $29.81 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,798 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.17% of Conagra Brands worth $29,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after buying an additional 503,608 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 220,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,320,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

