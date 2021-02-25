State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $31.50 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $222.47 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

