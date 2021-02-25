State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $32.46 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,716 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.18% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $32,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

