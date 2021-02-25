State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $32.66 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities worth $32,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $78,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.89. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $227.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

