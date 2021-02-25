State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $36.87 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 80,458 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 120,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

