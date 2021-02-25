State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $42.23 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,335 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Newmont worth $42,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.97.

NEM stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

