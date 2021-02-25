State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $45.19 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,231 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of The Progressive worth $45,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 10.1% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in The Progressive by 36.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 73,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Progressive by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 164,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.