State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $50.06 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,948 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Autodesk worth $50,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.71.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

