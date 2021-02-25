State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 158.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67,954 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of KLA worth $28,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $328.43 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

