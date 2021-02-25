State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 126,121 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.31% of Halliburton worth $52,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

