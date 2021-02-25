State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,953 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

NYSE:XOM opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

