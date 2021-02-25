State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,265 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $40,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Insiders have sold 50,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average is $112.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

