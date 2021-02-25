State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 19,175 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $57,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $10,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $88.24 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

