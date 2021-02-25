State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 57,850 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.23% of Teleflex worth $43,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.60.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $400.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

