State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $712.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $729.02 and its 200 day moving average is $656.73. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total transaction of $1,305,437.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,619,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

