State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 98,150 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $45,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $92.52 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $92.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

