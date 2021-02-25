State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,096 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $55,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $340.70 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.56 and its 200 day moving average is $361.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

