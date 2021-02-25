State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 12,590 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.19% of CBRE Group worth $40,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

