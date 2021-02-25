State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,805 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Dollar General worth $49,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $192.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.69. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.17.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.