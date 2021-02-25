State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 25,597 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,597 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $58,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $608.51 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The company has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

