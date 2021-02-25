State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 26,878 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,878 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $41,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Lam Research by 23.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $596.90 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $603.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

