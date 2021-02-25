State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 28,527 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,527 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.13% of IHS Markit worth $48,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IHS Markit by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 59.6% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $91.16 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.