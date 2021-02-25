State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,177 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.33% of Boston Properties worth $48,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,769.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

NYSE BXP opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.