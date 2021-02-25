State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 32,879 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,879 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $28,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 171,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

