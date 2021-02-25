State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 51,638 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,638 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $42,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

FIS opened at $139.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

