State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 56,003 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,003 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.34% of Iron Mountain worth $29,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,032 shares of company stock worth $3,539,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.