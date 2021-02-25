State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 59,547 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,547 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Tower were worth $44,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in American Tower by 103.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after acquiring an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,784,000 after purchasing an additional 589,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $224.78 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

