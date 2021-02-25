State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,278 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $30,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $455.87 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

