State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 36,862 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $51,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $119.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

