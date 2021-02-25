State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 84,158 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.31% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 45,615 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 222,137 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 173,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $765.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

